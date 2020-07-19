For decades, the narrow corridor of U.S. Highway 95 between New Meadows and Grangeville has been a conundrum for travelers between northern and southern Idaho, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Kathy Hedberg. As the state’s only north-south arterial, the highway snakes through the steep, rocky canyon of the Little Salmon and main Salmon rivers, which has the tendency, every now and then, to slide like marbles from a bucket, particularly when the waterlogged soils of late winter and early spring loosen the cliff face.
Once that happens, there are few — if any — alternative routes, other than turning around and circumventing the state altogether through Washington and Oregon. Although there are a couple of local bypasses, they’re frequently unreliable because of poor road conditions or being blocked by snow. Only locals with four-wheel-drives and a lot of fortitude are intrepid enough to try them.
At about 9 a.m. on July 3, the area around milepost 188 gave way in a spectacular collapse, triggering truck-size boulders to rumble down the hillside and spewing debris 40 feet deep and 125 feet wide. Idaho Transportation Department crews were on scene almost immediately, working to detour traffic and clear the road, and by mid-week managed to make a temporary bypass around the slide area, allowing one lane of traffic to pass intermittently. By Thursday, however, the road was closed again after geotechnical analysis showed the rock was still shifting, and more boulders fell that night, extending the closure indefinitely.
