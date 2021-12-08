A temporary road goes past a rock wall that buttresses a major rock slide on Idaho state Highway 55; the route is shown on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, a day before it reopened to traffic after a multi-week closure. Since then, snow and ice has covered the road, and caution is advised for motorists.
Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road reopened on Monday afternoon, KTVB reports, but travelers should anticipate 15-minute delays for the rest of the week as crews continue construction in preparation for a winter work zone.
Construction crews fortified the hillside along the highway after a rockfall blocked the road Nov. 18. They built a buttress, a stone structure that projects out of the hillside, that's about 20 feet tall and 400 feet long, to stabilize the base of the hill, and have opened an interim road around the rockslide.
"It just took time," said ITD spokesman Vince Trimboli. "It's a very, very big project to undertake and we needed to take the time to build it and have our geotechnical experts go in there and assess it and for us to determine that it was safe."
Trimboli said US-95 is still a good alternate route for travel between Valley County and the Treasure Valley.
Travelers are advised to visit Idaho 511 for updated road conditions; you can read KTVB's full report here at ktvb.com, or look for it in today's Idaho Press.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.