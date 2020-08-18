There are more eviction hearings set in Idaho for this week than there have been since May, with more than 50 on the docket. That’s according to Jesse Tree, a Boise-based organization that provides assistance and resources for people facing eviction or homelessness. The 53 eviction hearings scheduled this week are the most the state has seen since May, when a temporary moratorium on evictions ran out.
On March 25 the Idaho Supreme Court imposed a temporary ban on evictions, scheduled to last through April 15. That hold was extended through April 22. Most eviction proceedings were not taking place between March 25 and April 22, under emergency orders from the Idaho Supreme Court. There was also a moratorium on evictions on federally backed mortgages, which ended July 31.
