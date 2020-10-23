For months, Idaho colleges and universities have feared the worst, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert. As the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the nation and into Idaho, national experts predicted a catastrophic drop in college and university enrollment — decreases in the 20 percent range. Universities drew up worst-case budget scenarios to weather the storm. It didn’t come.
BSU, for example, reported an enrollment decline, mainly because fewer high school students are enrolling in dual-credit Boise State courses. But the number of degree-seeking students on campus increased slightly. This week’s enrollment numbers from Idaho universities are a mixed bag of increases and decreases. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org.