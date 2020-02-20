JFAC has voted 12-6 this morning to set a higher ed budget that’s slightly above the governor’s recommendation, adding back in full funding for occupancy costs requested at the state’s four-year colleges and universities and funding to “hold harmless” those institutions that otherwise would have lost funding through an enrollment workload adjustment. Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Lewiston, said, “We have these buildings and we’re not maintaining them. I believe that deferred maintenance is deficit spending, that’s not good business, and at some point we pay the price.”
Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, used Lewis-Clark State College as an example of why the enrollment workload adjustment formula would penalize a growing school that’s issuing more bachelor’s degrees, because of the way the formula weights enrollment. The EWA was the formula the State Board of Education used to divide certain funds among the state’s four-year colleges and universities, but it discontinued that prior to fiscal year 2020 in favor of moving to a new “outcomes-based” funding model. However, that never happened, and the EWA was reinstated for fiscal year 2021, the budget that starts July 1. “This institution is growing and they’re doing good things, but they’re being penalized in this EWA program … because of the kinds of degrees conferred,” Johnson said. “They’re offering more and more bachelor’s degrees, fewer and fewer associate degrees. That should be a good thing.”
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, and Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, argued against the move, instead backing a budget motion matching the governor’s recommendation. Horman said, “I believe as a Legislature, we are complicit in not helping the institutions right-size, if we continue business as usual by budgeting EWA and occupancy costs as usual. We are looking at a situation where our student demographics have changed dramatically.”
She said some campuses are seeing fewer students on campus, but far more enrolled online or through dual-credit programs. “I am also concerned that we funded a $250,000 efficiency report two budget cycles ago, and we are not yet seeing any evidence of their near-term recommendations making their way into the budgeting process,” Horman said.
Grow praised Gov. Brad Little for imposing 2% base reductions on all state budgets except K-12 public schools, including higher education. “He’s making a real effort to do that,” Grow said. “I think we need to be careful as a Legislature that we don’t undo what he’s trying to do by adding this and adding that, and pretty soon we’re back to where we were in the first place. This enrollment workload adjustment is a state board policy; the governor’s following that policy. And where universities have reduction in enrollment, we shouldn’t be trying to make them whole, putting them back as if they hadn’t had a reduction in enrollment.”
“We talk about maintenance as deferred – I’m sure we have that all over the place,” Grow said. “We could always put more towards maintenance. But I think we need to hold the line here where we are. At some point, we will have another recession. We talk about how tough it is to make these small adjustments we’re asking for. They’re going to be even bigger in the future. We need to learn how to tighten our belts.”
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, responded. “I think there is just a difference in philosophy,” she said. “The governor has, with all due respect, made a political decision to tighten belts and constrict government. Sometimes when we talk about government we think capital G, and we forget about all the services that we are providing to all the citizens. I don’t see government capital G as a bad thing. I see it as a support to provide vital services to our citizens.”
She described the challenges faced by two wounded combat veterans who are in a class she’s teaching at Boise State University. “We provide education,” Wintrow said. “I personally do not want to tighten that belt too hard, because I think it’s already being tightened with their tuition freeze.”
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “I was thinking back to the governor’s State of the State address.” He recalled how the governor said it was “better to prepare children today than to repair them later.” Higher ed, he said, is “part of the process of education in preparing them for the world for better jobs.”
“Yesterday, we happened to set the Corrections budget, today we’re looking at some education budgets,” Amador said. “Our prison population is growing. But we’re looking at a 13.2% increase in the Corrections budget, and about a 4% increase in our higher education budget. And that’s just striking. Those are big differences.”
“I’m worried about a future when we’re spending a significant amount of money in our state investment in corrections, as opposed to higher education which will hopefully keep these individuals from entering the corrections system,” Amador said. He recalled a favorite quote from a state senator in Pennsylvania many years ago. “He said, ‘You know, it’s a lot cheaper to send a kid to Penn State than to the state Pen.’ So just keep that in mind when we’re thinking about investments and our priorities and how we want to see the future in Idaho.”
“Certainly, there’s always opportunities to provide efficiencies,” Amador said. “I think that’s what the governor is looking for … working in a great partnership with the higher education institutions, the new presidents, and this body as well, as far as moving our institutions forward over the next several years.”
Crabtree said, “We are part of a committee that is going to solve this. … We’re going to make a recommendation for a five-year plan on what to do about these occupancy costs, enrollment workload adjustment, those kind of things. So this is a one-year solution to a long-term problem.”
Said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, “We have four amazing new presidents on board, and this will give them … some time to have some input into that solution that we’re looking for. I think this one-year period of time will help them get their feet on the ground and move forward in a positive way.”
The only other JFAC members to join Horman and Grow in opposing the successful budget motion were Sens. Johnson, who favored a different motion between the two, and Steve Bair, and Reps. Neil Anderson and Scott Syme.
The approved budget comes to a 4.2% increase in total funds for higher ed next year to $629.8 million, compared to the governor’s recommendation of 4.0 percent to $628.4 million. In state general funds, it’s actually less than the governor’s recommendation, a 0.3% increase to $307.1 million, compared to the governor’s 0.4% increase to $307.2 million. That’s because the two additional increases beyond the governor’s recommendation, $988,700 for EWA adjustments and $707,300 for occupancy costs, will come from a dedicated fund: The Permanent Building Fund. Several years ago, $10 million was allocated from that fund for the College of Western Idaho to build a new health sciences building, but it’s been unable to pass a bond to fund its share, so that money still is sitting in the building fund. The budget shifts $1,696,000 from that $10 million in the building fund to the Higher Education Stabilization Fund to cover those two line items.
The budget still needs passage in both houses and the governor’s signature to become law, but budget bills rarely change once they’re set by the 20-member joint committee.