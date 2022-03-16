The Idaho House has passed the higher education budget — the budget for Idaho's four-year state colleges and universities — on a 46-22 vote. The bill, HB 776, now moves to the Senate.
Opponents including Reps. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, railed against state colleges and universities, accusing them of "higher indoctrination" instead of higher education.
"My comments are based on our continuing funding of institutions which insist on peddling an ideology repugnant to the American traditional values," Barbieri told the House, reading from an email about job postings for professors that mentioned addressing "diversity and inclusion," and saying he believed that meant "progressive-thinking ideologists" were being encouraged to apply.
At least two other House members tried to ask Barbieri questions about his claims, but he repeatedly declined to answer.
Nate said, "What we’re getting is a creep toward higher indoctrination." He called for slashing university budgets because he said they're turning into "social justice activism centers." He said, "I think we should reject this budget, come back with a better one that sends that message."
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d'Alene, the House sponsor of the budget bill, noted that lawmakers last year cut $2.5 million from the higher education budget to send a message about concerns over things like critical race theory, and that money hasn't been restored. The budget for next year, he said, focused on keeping undergraduate resident tuition flat for a third year, and fully funding the cost of the Legislature's direction on raises for state employees through a fund shift.
To accomplish both those aims, he said, "We had to find other reductions in a lot of other locations." Among other provisions, the budget dips into the higher education stabilization fund for $4 million to help fund the budget for next year.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, noted that all four universities' leaders submitted letters to lawmakers pledging to follow state policies, and inviting lawmakers to visit classrooms. "I will tell you that this is a good budget," she told the House. "I would really encourage your green light."
To become law, the budget bill still needs passage in the full Senate and the governor's signature.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.