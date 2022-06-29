More than 200 people on both sides of the abortion issue gathered at the Idaho state Capitol last night, and tensions ran high, reports our Idaho Press news partner KTVB; there were two arrests. Idaho State Police reported that one person was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, while another was in custody for disturbing the peace.
High tensions filled the two groups of people as they met at the Capitol steps, writes KTVB reporter Tristan Lewis. People on both sides brought signs and chanted at one another. Idaho State Police and the Boise Police Department were there to keep the peace; at multiple times they did have to intervene in the crowd.
Among those who spoke on the steps last night were Idaho 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher, who said, "The right to life is a pinnacle of importance for the individual independence and liberty. If one does not have that right to life as their pinnacle of importance then that individual importance becomes subservient."
Tuesday marked the third rally in Boise since Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. People marched to the Statehouse Friday and Saturday in support of a person's right to choose, both events gathering large crowds.
"You're not just taking away the right to have an abortion, you're taking away the right to have a safe abortion," Kyleigh Collins, an abortion-rights advocate, said during Tuesday night's event.