After a group of local high school students met with staffers for Sen. Mike Crapo at his Boise office to press their concerns about saving the salmon, 16-year-old Shiva Rajbhandari, a Boise High School incoming junior, sent out this news release:
Students meet with Senator’s staff, request meeting on salmon, dams, and infrastructure
BOISE – On June 30, 14 members of Youth Salmon Protectors visited Senator Mike Crapo’s Boise office. They met with staff to urge Sen. Crapo to support Congressman Mike Simpson’s Columbia Basin Initiative and ensure that funding is set aside in a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The students also want Sen. Crapo to engage and interact with young people around the state and take action for Idaho salmon.
“Senator Crapo has said that he wants to have a discussion with all stakeholders in the Pacific Northwest to figure out how to best save our wild salmon. Youth are stakeholders too and need to be a part of this discussion. Our futures are heavily impacted by the path the Senator chooses to take,” said Shiva Rajbhandari, age 16, Youth Salmon Protector’s organizer.
Rajbhandari was grateful that the students had the opportunity to share their views with Sen. Crapo’s staff, but said they would still like to discuss the issue directly with him. “We are constituents. We want to meet with our representative in the U.S. Senate to express our thoughts on a critical matter that we are very passionate about and has major implications for all Idahoans and people in the Northwest. We’ve sent him hundreds of letters, we’ve written letters to the editor, and now we’re visiting his office.”
Rep. Simpson visited Boise High in May after students wrote 800 postcards to Idaho elected officials in support of his $33.5 billion proposal to breach the 4 Lower Snake River dams and invest in Idaho energy and transportation infrastructure.
“I think this is especially a tribal justice issue,” said Aaron Stigile, 18. “These fish have been an integral part of Wy-Kan-Ush-Pum cultures, diets, and religions for thousands of years, so much so that it’s their namesake. I believe breaching the dams is central to repairing the vast inequities indigenous peoples have faced in the Northwest.”
In addition to tribal justice, students expressed species conservation, clean energy, and government spending as reasons to breach the dams in their meeting with Lindsay Nothern, Sen. Crapo’s Communications Director.
“I can’t see why this isn’t a no-brainer for someone like Senator Crapo,” said Boise High Student Body President, Elizabeth Duke-Moe, age 17. “Even without Congressional action, these dams and ports are temporary because a lawsuit could force the government to breach the dams to save salmon. Simpson’s plan takes this into account, and action is necessary now. Extinction is permanent.”
Katelyn Gould, 15, pointed out that Crapo had played an important role in conservation action before. “Just like the Owyhee Initiative, saving Idaho’s wild salmon is a legacy issue. Bold leadership on this issue is something younger generations will remember for their entire lives.”
The students gave the senator and his staff a signed poster reading, ‘Save our Salmon.’ “Maybe we’ll come back in 10 years when the dams are breached and sign it again,” Rajbhandari said.