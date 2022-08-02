Two top federal officials, Health & Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, have issued strongly worded statements condemning Idaho's abortion trigger law and applauding the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit challenging it. I have requested comment from Idaho Gov. Brad Little and will post it when I receive it. Here are the two federal officials' statements:
Secretary Xavier Becerra: “Federal law is clear: patients have the right to stabilizing hospital emergency room care no matter where they live. Women should not have to be near death to get care. The Department of Health and Human Services will continue its work with the Department of Justice to enforce federal law protecting access to health care, including abortions.”
CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure: “Everyone should have access to the health care they need — especially in an emergency. Under federal law, providers in emergency situations are required to provide stabilizing care to someone with an emergency medical condition, including abortion care if necessary, regardless of the state where they live. I’m glad that the Department of Justice is taking steps to enforce this critical law, based on our referral.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.