May 6 was a terrible day in Rigby, writes Idaho Press staffer Jeff Robinson. A shooting at Rigby Middle School sent a janitor and two students to the hospital, events that will forever scar the psyches of students, teachers and staff. But it could have been so much worse, if not for the actions of one incredibly brave teacher.
Eighth-grade math teacher Krista Gneiting has been hailed as a hero for her actions in disarming the student. On Wednesday, for the first time, Gneiting told her story of that day to ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
“I just knew that when I saw that gun I had to get the gun,” Gneiting said.
“It was a little girl and my brain couldn’t quite grasp that. And so I looked at her and I quietly said ‘Are you the shooter?’ And she just watched me and I just walked up to her and I put my hand over her hand and I just slowly pulled the gun out of her hand and she allowed me to. She didn’t fight. She didn’t give it to me but she didn’t fight.”
Gneiting then said she pulled the girl into a hug.
