While Idaho's website set up to provide information about the new coronavirus in the state is now reporting data on the race and ethnicity of people who die from COVID-19, officials say gathering that data can be difficult, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Margaret Carmel. For instance, the state did not have a race or ethnicity for nine of the 25 fatalities reported as of Friday evening. And gathering data on the race and ethnicity of people who contract COVID-19, but don't die from it, is harder still — meaning it could be difficult to tell if the virus disproportionately affects certain ethnic groups in Idaho.
While the majority of Idaho's population is white, Latinos make up a quarter of Canyon County's population and 13% of the state as a whole. Roughly 43% of Idaho Latinos were born in the Gem State, according to data from the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Racial data on those who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been released in several states nationwide in the past week, revealing broad disparities between the communities most impacted by the disease.
