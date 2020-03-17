Both the House and Senate were scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. today; at 9:30, the Senate still was assembling, but it's in session now. In the House, they've taken up concurring in the Senate amendments to several bills, including HB 500a, the transgender athletes bill, and HB 340a, the bill for an unlicensed, faith-based youth residential drug treatment program in North Idaho. This step in the process usually is done by unanimous consent, but on both those bills, Rep. John McCrostie, D-Boise, objected, so there were motions, debates and roll-call votes; both still will return for full debate and passage as amended.
On HB 500, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, told the House, "We had some very friendly amendments on the Senate side of which I was very much a part." She said the Senate's amendments, including changes to the requirements for medical exams by which young female athletes would be required to prove their gender, "actually have improved this legislation."
McCrostie said, "I believe that the amendments don't fix the overall harm that this bill creates within the sports world and within the LGBT community." McCrostie is the only openly gay member of the Idaho Legislature. The bill forbids transgender women and girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identities. The House then voted 56-13 in favor of the motion to concur.
On HB 340a, Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d'Alene, said, "They were friendly amendments," adding "sideboards" to the bill that would be requirements on the program, including notifying law enforcement and meeting health and sanitation standards. Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, said she's concerned about authorizing residential treatment for juveniles for drug addiction, when professionals in the field say that's not the standard of care, favoring community treatment. "Sideboards are good, but these aren't it," Chew said. The House then voted 49-19 in favor of the motion to concur.
House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, asked for unanimous consent to concur in the Senate amendments to HB 325, his bill to double the amount of sales tax revenue that's shifted to roads from 1% to 2%; the Senate directed 40% of the shifted funds to a new local bridge repair and replacement fund. That motion drew unanimous consent.
In a somewhat confusing process, none of those were the final votes; each of the bills will now come up on second reading, then on third reading for a final debate and vote.