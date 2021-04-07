This morning, JFAC approved a “trailer bill” to fund a start-up program at the state Department of Agriculture for legal industrial hemp production, and this afternoon, the Idaho Senate gave final passage to HB 126, the industrial hemp legalization bill, sending the House-passed measure to the governor’s desk. Idaho is currently the only state that treats industrial hemp the same as its intoxicating cousin, marijuana, which has prevented Idaho farmers from growing or processing the increasingly popular crop. Industrial hemp was legalized at the federal level in 2018, in the 2018 Farm Bill passed by Congress.
At the state Department of Agriculture, the initial appropriation is for 1.5 full-time positions and $150,000. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the House vice-chair of JFAC, said once the program is up and running, there’ll be no state cost, as processor fees will fund the state’s regulatory system. JFAC approved the appropriation bill on a 17-2 vote, with just Reps. Nate and Giddings dissenting.
Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig covered the Senate’s debate on HB 126 this afternoon; here’s her full report.
By Sally Krutzig
BOISE — The Idaho Senate voted 30-5 in favor of the industrial hemp legalization bill. HB 126 has already passed the House. It will now go to the governor’s office.
The law would change Idaho Code to differentiate industrial hemp from marijuana. It would do so by amending Idaho’s list of controlled substances to differentiate between hemp, which has no more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and its more potent cousin. It would authorize the production, research, processing and transportation of industrial hemp by those licensed in Idaho, and allow the legal possession and transportation of the product in and through the state, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Idaho is currently the only state where hemp is illegal. Industrial hemp is used in a variety of products, from rope to clothing. Farmers across Idaho have expressed interest in growing this crop and the Idaho Farm Bureau supports the bill.
“I think this is good policy. It strikes the balance that we need to ensure that we’re protecting our drug policy but we’re also allowing our farmers the opportunity to grow this crop should they want to,” Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said.
Bill sponsor Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, said the issue has been “much like a football game” that has “been played over the course of several years now.” Many legislators have worked together to advance this bill, he said.
“Slowly but surely we have moved this policy down the field,” Guthrie said. “We find ourselves near the end zone.”