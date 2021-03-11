The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee on Thursday unanimously voted to send the House-passed industrial hemp legalization bill to the full Senate. HB 126 would amend Idaho’s list of controlled substances to differentiate between hemp, which has no more than 0.3% THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and its more potent cousin. It would authorize the production, research, processing and transportation of industrial hemp by those licensed in Idaho, and allow the legal possession and transportation of the product in and through the state.
"House Bill 126 is a farming, processing, trucking and research bill," said Braden Jensen, lobbyist for the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, during Thursday's public hearing. "House Bill 126 is not a CBD, THC or medical marijuana bill."
