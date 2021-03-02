The House Agricultural Affairs Committee today unanimously voted to send HB 126, an industrial hemp legalization bill, to the full House with a recommendation that it "do pass," though several legislators said they reserved their right to later oppose the bill, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The measure would differentiate between hemp, a crop that's legal in 49 states and used for various agricultural and industrial purposes, and its psychoactive relative, marijuana.
Rep. David M. Cannon, R-Blackfoot, said he was in favor of sending the bill to the full House, but he was undecided on how he would ultimately vote. Four other Republicans — Reps. Dorothy Moon of Stanley, Karey Hanks of St. Anthony, Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston and Judy Boyle of Midvale — agreed.
Moon last week said the bill doesn’t go far enough and she likely wouldn’t support it. Moon said hemp should first be removed from a list of Schedule I illegal substances for all purposes, not just agricultural and industrial purposes, as the bill provides. Idaho would be the last state in the U.S. to take such an action, and hemp is legal at the federal level.
You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.