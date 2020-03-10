Among developments at the Statehouse this morning, where they’re moving at a fast and furious pace: The bill to legalize hemp production and transportation came up for hearing in the House State Affairs Committee, but midway through the testimony, the committee ran out of time and the chairman announced the hearing will continue tomorrow. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, sponsor of SB 1345, said, “Our Idaho farmers want this crop. … It’s a rotation that they can put in with wheat.”
Testimony came from farmers who support the bill, and a couple of activists who opposed it, saying they see it as a step toward marijuana legalization.
In the Senate State Affairs Committee, after another abbreviated hearing, senators voted on party lines this morning to approve HB 509, the bill to forbid changes to birth certificates to match the person’s gender identity, in direct defiance of a federal court order. That bill now moves to the full Senate. The panel also voted along party lines to send to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendment a bill from Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, to allow the changes, but require a medical attestation for minors making such changes.
Both the House and Senate are set to convene at 10 a.m., but committees in both houses are running late. The Senate State Affairs Committee is now hearing SB 1385, the "trigger" bill to criminalize abortion in Idaho if Roe vs. Wade is overturned; it's drawing testimony both for and against from anti-abortion advocates, some of whom say it doesn't go far enough; along with testimony against from backers of abortion rights. That bill eventually, too, passed on a party-line vote. Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, its sponsor, said, "I do believe that most Idahoans oppose abortion."