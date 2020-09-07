Following a tumultuous special session of the Idaho Legislature last month, Rep. Heather Scott on Thursday applauded the group largely responsible for the mayhem, People’s Rights, an anti-government group led by Ammon Bundy, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Scott, R-Blanchard, said she was invited to speak at the meeting, but she didn’t know to whom she would be speaking. People’s Rights has been meeting regularly in an Emmett warehouse, which Bundy previously told the Idaho Press he owns, since the state-mandated shutdown this spring prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Scott went on to praise the group for its showing at the Idaho Legislature’s special session last month, which turned unruly and led to arrests; she encouraged members to elect officials, from mayors to county sheriffs, who won’t enforce coronavirus restrictions.
“It was really sad for me to see so many people in Ada County with masks on,” Scott said. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.