After hearing strong opposition to HB 409 from the head of Gem County's mosquito abatement district -- who said it would hamstring such districts across the state at a time of increased backyard mosquito production as farmland is converted into homes -- the House Rev & Tax Committee has wrapped up its hearing this morning after hearing from more than a dozen people, most of the opposed to the bill. "We will meet again tomorrow morning at 8:30 and continue with the discussion," said Chairman Gary Collins, R-Nampa.
