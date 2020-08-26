The House Judiciary Committee has convened its hearing on HB 6, the latest version of a COVID-19 civil liability bill. This version, unlike the one approved by a working group consisting of the House and Senate judiciary committees, grants blanket immunity from lawsuits for “damages or an injury resulting from exposure of an individual to coronavirus,” like a Utah law, unless the acts are willful or reckless. The working group bill granted immunity only when the business or school involved had made a “good-faith effort” to comply with laws and regulations regarding the transmission of the virus. Like the working group bill, the new version also exempts state and federal government entities, except Idaho public colleges and universities, from its provisions, and would expire July 1, 2021.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, spoke out. “My concern is that the working group spent a lot of time developing a bill, and since we got here, it’s been chaos. Now we have a bill that came from I don’t know where, well I know where … and we’re not even considering the working group’s bill.” The new bill, like the previous HB 2, is sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot. Other versions that have been introduced include House Bills 3, 4 and 5.
“The public doesn’t feel comfortable coming down here and testifying because of the turmoil and tumultuous way things have played out,” Gannon said. “This isn’t the way to legislate.”
“For that reason, I would like to see the agenda amended to include one of the previous ones, HB 4 comes to mind.”
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the committee chairman, said all the bills still are in the possession of the committee, and all are open for motions and public testimony.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, then moved to hold HB 5 in committee. After much parliamentary and procedural debate, the committee voted down her motion on a 6-12 vote.