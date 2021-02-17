Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, has opened the hearing on SB 1110, Sen. Steve Vick’s bill to make it harder to qualify an initiative for the Idaho ballot by requiring signatures of 6% of qualified electors in all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts, rather than the current 18, by announcing that a record number of people have signed up to testify remotely, and not all will get a chance to speak. Lodge said she plans to try to alternate between supporters and opponents of the bill as she calls on people to testify.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said she just got a note saying people can’t get into the system to sign up to testify. Legislative staffers said 100 people are currently signed up and online; that may be the system’s capacity.
Vick, presenting the bill to the committee, said, “Why is this an important issue and why is this now the time to do it?” He said, “In four counties you can attain 18 districts. Those four counties comprise almost 6 percent of the land area of the state of Idaho, so we have excluded a lot of people.” He said he fears that after the next Census, those 18 districts’ signatures could be collected from just three counties. “I don’t believe that that was the intent when they passed the 18 districts,” Vick said. “I think the idea that we gather signatures in a significant portion of the state is important.”
Vick said, “Maybe urbanification is too strong of a word for what’s going on in Idaho, but certainly we are seeing the fastest growth in the four counties that are already highlighted on this map. … Urban voters and rural voters have different interests in many cases. I think it’s important that we have that broad spectrum of support for an initiative before it gets on the ballot.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said Vick’s map shows land mass, not population; and it’s people who vote.
Vick responded, “We are not weighting one district over another, it’s just a little harder to collect signatures in a rural district, I will grant that.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said under the bill, “One district could prevent the initiative from being placed on the ballot. Now that feels to me that we’re allowing one district to veto the opportunity to put that initiative on the ballot. … It seems to me that what we’re setting up is a scheme that is just not democratic.”