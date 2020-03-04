The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Friday on the bill setting a minimum marriage age of 16, HB 466, reports Nathan Brown of the Post Register. It was supposed to be today, Brown reports, but the committee ran out of time. Also of interest: Committee Chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said Senate Presidsent Pro-Tem Brent Hill has instructed him to shut the committee down after Friday. So if they stick to that, Brown reports, it'll be the last day for criminal justice-related House bills that haven't been heard yet to get a hearing and make it to the full Senate.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.