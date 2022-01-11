Gov. Brad Little has proposed the addition of 21 social workers and three psychosocial rehabilitation specialists for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, along with a 7% pay increase for safety assessors and case managers, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris. His proposal also increases reimbursement rates for foster families across Idaho.
The proposal will still need approval from the Idaho Legislature. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will consider the Department of Health and Welfare’s budget request in the coming weeks, and it will then receive a vote in the Idaho House of Representatives and the Senate.
The department told the Idaho Capital Sun in December it was planning to request 10 additional social worker positions and three psychosocial rehabilitation specialists from the Legislature. The recommendation comes a few weeks after current and former social workers warned of dire staffing shortages across the agency and increased pressure to perform with fewer social workers.
“Certainly, the governor is aware of the challenges in the child welfare system and the difficulty they’ve had in attracting and retaining talent,” said Alex Adams, the governor’s budget chief. “So in working with the department, the governor more than doubled the request and recommended those 21 social workers.”