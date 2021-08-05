We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Boise State University administered 881 COVID-19 vaccinations during a mass clinic at ExtraMile Arena in April. COVID-19 rates have seen a significant uptick in recent weeks, in large part because of the emerging delta variant.
Health officials and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean urged the public to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors to stop the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 at a virtual press conference Wednesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The mayor said members of the public owe it to one another to get vaccinated.
“It is the single most effective thing that you can do to ensure we get beyond this, and that we can protect the life of those that can’t be vaccinated, and the kids in particular that can’t yet,” McLean said, alluding to how there is not yet a vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!