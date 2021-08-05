BSU COVID vaccines

Boise State University administered 881 COVID-19 vaccinations during a mass clinic at ExtraMile Arena in April. COVID-19 rates have seen a significant uptick in recent weeks, in large part because of the emerging delta variant.

 Photo courtesy John Kelly, Boise State

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Health officials and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean urged the public to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors to stop the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 at a virtual press conference Wednesday, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. The mayor said members of the public owe it to one another to get vaccinated.

“It is the single most effective thing that you can do to ensure we get beyond this, and that we can protect the life of those that can’t be vaccinated, and the kids in particular that can’t yet,” McLean said, alluding to how there is not yet a vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12.

You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments