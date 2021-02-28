Idaho’s top health leader said if the COVID-19 vaccine supply continues to rise, the state’s weekly inventory could more than double within a month and secure a path to reach “some sense of normalcy” by summer’s end, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. ‘With the new contracts that have been put in place at the federal level, it’s possible by the end of March or April, we could be getting about 100,000 first doses into the state each week,” state Health & Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said during a virtual talk Friday to Idaho Falls City Club.
That would more than double the state’s steadily rising weekly allocation of first doses, which this week rose to around 40,000. And, Jeppesen said, the doubling of doses would “alleviate the supply issue we have faced.”
The rosy picture Jeppesen relayed hinges on rapidly growing vaccine availability. “Ideally, and this will all depend on supply, we would love to be at a place where we have enough Idahoans who have had access to vaccines and chose to be vaccinated … that we could be at a really good spot before kids go back to school in the fall,” Jeppesen said.
