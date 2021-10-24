The parking lot was overflowing at a Garden City church, the site of a day-long “Healing America Medical Truth Symposium,” writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Audrey Dutton.
It was early October, one of the last warm Saturdays of the year, and health officials were pleading with Idahoans to avoid indoor gatherings. Judging by the parking situation, at least 220 people declined to take their advice.
A “truth” event hosted by a political group, featuring speakers who preach a gospel of distrust in public health, is familiar in pandemic-era Idaho.
But it would have been just as familiar before the pandemic.
A cottage industry of health misinformation has flourished in Idaho for years, with help from Idaho’s laissez-faire approach to governance and a faction of Idaho Republican lawmakers who support and amplify the misinformation. Some of the players promote unproven, unsafe and unorthodox treatments, seemingly without consequence, Dutton writes. The pandemic gave locally grown health misinformation a new marketplace — and a body count.
“We have people that are needlessly suffering in hospitals and … frankly, we have people dying because of misinformation that’s out there,” said Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. “And that’s a real tragedy.”
On the day of the symposium, 751 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Idaho, and 32 people died from the disease.