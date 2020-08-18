Physicians from local hospital systems and medical groups have come together to release guidance for how school systems can send students back to the classroom safely, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. The group released a list of guiding principles, which were delivered to school board presidents across the state. Their guidance includes broad instructions for the community to reduce transmission, such as washing hands frequently, staying home if you are ill, avoiding large gatherings and physically distancing when out in public and wearing masks, but it also includes specific guidelines for schools.
