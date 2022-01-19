Omicron continues to spread in Idaho, with trends continuing from the previous week, health care officials in Idaho said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby writes that the positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state is 25.7%, the highest during the pandemic so far.
Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said some health care providers in the state are seeing positivity rates at 50%.
Health care providers have seen a 10-fold increase in the number of staff out for COVID-19-related reasons, compared to just a two- to threefold increase during fall’s delta wave, Jeppesen said. With hospitalizations continuing to increase, and hospital capacity decreasing due to ongoing staffing shortages, the state could expect to re-enter crisis standards of care in a matter of weeks, he said.
Unvaccinated individuals are becoming ill with COVID-19 at a higher rate than those who are vaccinated, Jeppesen said.
“It shows that being vaccinated remains the best protection against omicron,” he said.
Jeppesen presented a chart showing the case rate per 100,000 people in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals for the week ending Jan. 15. The case rate for vaccinated individuals was 9,189 per 100,000 people versus 23,482 per 100,000 people in unvaccinated individuals.
You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or look for it in today's Idaho Press. Also in today's paper, five Nampa schools are closing through the end of the week, our news partner KTVB reports due to "extremely high levels of illness;" see that full report online here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.