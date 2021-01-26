Idaho’s seven public health districts are working with lawmakers on multiple proposals to update their authorizing statutes, the districts told members of the House and Senate Health & Welfare Committees today. “From 1970 until today, there have been no substantive changes in the health district law,” Mike Kane, attorney and lobbyist for the districts, told lawmakers. “So these laws were written 15 years before people began to buy their first microwaves and VCRs. As a result … the law needs work in a lot of ways.”
The House Health & Welfare Committee already has introduced HB 33 from Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, seeking to trim the powers of local health districts. More proposals are in the works.
“I don’t think we’ll be in a hurry to hear any of them until we have an opportunity to evaluate all of them,” House Health & Welfare Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley, told the Idaho Press after the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.
He told his committee members, “I would encourage you, as any legislation comes through, to sit down with your public health board members and work through if this is a good idea or a bad idea. … We want to do it right.”
Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, asked Kane why Idaho’s health districts haven’t been pushing to educate Idahoans that they should take Vitamin D supplements. “Vitamin D levels in humans is directly related to the morbidity and mortality of COVID,” Ferch said. “The data is literally overwhelming.”
However, the current recommendation from the U.S. National Institutes of Health says, “There are insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of Vitamin D for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”
Bryon Reed, a Bonneville County commissioner and chair of the District 7 Board of Health in Idaho Falls, told Ferch his district promotes education on overall health, including nutrition and exercise. “We were cautious about getting into recommendations of specific vitamins, right, or specific drugs to use,” he said, “because that wasn’t the expertise of public health or certainly our Board of Health.”
