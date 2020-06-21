Hundreds of mostly-masked demonstrators gathered at the Idaho Capitol Building Saturday, calling racism "a public health crisis" in signs and speeches that discussed racial challenges in medicine and the general harm that antiblack violence inflicts.
"We are here because racism is a pandemic. We are here because racism is a public health crisis. We are here because police violence is a public health crisis," said speaker Dr. Andrea Christopher, who researches race-driven disparities in health outcomes.
You can read Jones' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.