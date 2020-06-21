Health care workers rally at Idaho Capitol 6/20/20
BLAKE JONES/Idaho Press

Hundreds of mostly-masked demonstrators gathered at the Idaho Capitol Building Saturday, calling racism "a public health crisis" in signs and speeches that discussed racial challenges in medicine and the general harm that antiblack violence inflicts.

"We are here because racism is a pandemic. We are here because racism is a public health crisis. We are here because police violence is a public health crisis," said speaker Dr. Andrea Christopher, who researches race-driven disparities in health outcomes.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

