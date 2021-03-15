Major legislation to dial back the state’s indigent care and catastrophic health care program and change the funding of Idaho public health districts passed the Idaho House Monday on a 66-2 vote.
Under the bill, HB 316, anyone who is eligible for any form of Medicaid or to purchase private health insurance and who doesn’t enroll or buy that insurance would be ineligible for assistance through the county indigency or state catastrophic care programs. The bill estimates that counties would eventually save $12 million a year as a result, and they would take over funding of public health districts – which would no longer receive their annual appropriation of state general funds, currently $9.8 million.
“If you qualify for those and you make the personal decision not to get insurance or not to apply, I don’t think it should be the responsibility of individuals of the state of Idaho to pick up your medical bills,” said Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, the bill’s lead sponsor. “The state’s not going to bail you out any more.”
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly a former county commissioner who said he’s reviewed “hundreds” of medical indigency claims, said, “This is going to finally clean up a problem we’ve had since Medicaid was expanded, and that is we still have a high indigency cost.”
The county medical indigency program, which pays the catastrophic medical bills of those who can’t afford to pay, is funded entirely by local property taxes, which pick up the first $11,000 in costs per case. The state Catastrophic Health Care Fund pays the rest. The state then goes after patients for repayment, including putting liens on their homes.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.