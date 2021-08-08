We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
A health advisory has been issued for the areas of Lake Lowell, Hells Canyon Reservoir and Brownlee Reservoir. The public health advisory was issued by Southwest District Health, and urges residents to use caution when participating in recreational activities in or near the water.
The advisory came after recent samples taken from the water bodies indicate high concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to people and animals. You can read our full story online here (subscription required), or look for it in Saturday's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.