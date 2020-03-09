A party-line vote has sent HB 500, the controversial transgender athletes bill, to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendment, after a stormy but brief conclusion this morning to a hearing that was continued from Friday. First, the Senate State Affairs Committee held a hearing that ran for more than an hour and a half on another bill, HB 440, Rep. Heather Scott’s discrimination bill. Then, with only about 20 minutes left until the Senate was due to go on the floor, the panel started its continuation of the hearing on HB 500, and with lots of people returning and awaiting their chance to speak, committee Chair Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, called on HB 500’s lead sponsor, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, to give her closing statement instead. Ehardt launched into a fiery speech in defense of the bill, but after several minutes, she was interrupted by Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, who asked Lodge about the people who’d traveled long distances to testify and whether they’d be given a chance to speak.
Lodge said she’d allow time for testimony limited to 1 minute per speaker, and would cut it off at 10 minutes until 10 a.m., when the Senate was due on the floor. That left six minutes. Five people testified, all against the bill.
Maddie Oppenheimer, an 18-year-old high school senior, told the senators, “We must learn to accept our differences.” She warned of the potential damage to “girls whose gender could be called into question. Girls today already face so many challenges with body image,” she said. “All girls, and not just trans girls, could be subject to … invasive exams of their genitalia or organs. That is absolutely unnecessary government overreach.”
Quinn Perry, policy and government affairs for the Idaho School Boards Association, told the committee, “HB 500 forces school districts to alter the public schooling experience for only one type of child, which puts school districts at risk of … litigation.” She said, “We are adamantly opposed to the legislation. We’re against legislation that leads schools and districts into being the proverbial guinea pig for how this policy will play out in courts.”
The bill forbids transgender girls or women from playing high school or college sports on women’s teams, and it allows any female player’s gender to be challenged, subjecting her to tests including physical examinations of her internal and external anatomy. The bill also authorizes lawsuits by anyone objecting to a player and shifts the legal costs of the lawsuits away from those suing. Its sponsors say it’s intended to preserve a level playing field in women’s sports, by ensuring that “biological males” don’t compete on women’s teams.
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said, “I’m in complete agreement with the objectives and the goals of this particular legislation, however I believe it has some unintended consequences,” including if a female player’s gender is disputed, “who can dispute it, what’s the process and so forth.” He said he supports amendments “so that we don’t have innocent girls subjected to intrusive exams and so forth, which is not the intent of the legislation and not the intent of the sponsors.” Hill moved to send the bill to the Senate’s 14th Order for amendments, and Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, seconded the motion; the bill’s Senate sponsor, Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, said she has prepared amendments. “We are not advocating for intrusive or embarrassing physical exams or onerous requirements,” Souza told the committee. “This is a bill that we want to work with all of the groups involved on.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, moved to hold the bill in committee. “There isn’t any evidence so far that we’ve had any difficulty in Idaho with our current system,” she said. “I am severely concerned about what this does to the kind of trauma we would subjugate our children to. This is not a biological test tube that needs experiments, these are children.”
Stennett said she hadn’t seen the proposed amendments, but said the bill would “subject our children to potentially highly invasive … procedures that are performed outside the standard of care of any doctor. … There is no medical test for gender. All this does is cause trauma for life. And there is no age limit on this,” she said. “It could be any girl, who’s never been probed before, never gone through any examination, who is being subjugated to this. Where is our humanity in that?”
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, seconded Stennett’s motion, but it was voted down on a party-line vote; Hill’s motion then passed, also on a party-line vote, with all the committee’s Republicans supporting it and the minority Democrats opposing it.
As the committee neared adjournment, there was muttering from the crowd, most of whom didn’t get to testify despite coming twice to the committee’s hearings. “Your testimony was heard; I apologize that we could not get to everyone,” Lodge told the audience. “Your testimony was heard, and that’s why the amendments will be presented.”