The Senate Judiciary Committee has opened its hearing on HB 6, the House-passed coronavirus liability bill. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, the bill’s lead sponsor, told the senators, “People are frustrated, they are tired, and they don’t trust government as much as they used to.”
Committee Chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, told the crowd that he has five people signed up to testify online, plus many in person; he said he’ll alternate between opponents and proponents, and will try to call first on those who didn’t get to testify at the House hearings.
Ken McClure of the Idaho Liability Reform Coalition said HB 6 isn’t the bill he drafted, but it’s the one that passed the House, and he urged support, saying he thought it would do some good. “A lot of people are very concerned, a lot of businesses are concerned, counties are concerned, schools are concerned,” McClure said. “How do you know, in an emergency such as this, when you have done enough?”
Pam Hemphill of Boise, who had signed up to testify against the bill but said she’s in support of it, told the senators, “I’m wanting to talk on something that is so insane, I don’t even know if I want to say yes for it or no for it. … If there was going to be World War 3, it started with COVID. … I wrote a book about this. I’ve been following the Democrats for a long time, and it’s part of their strategy. … It’s hard for me to say anything about this, because it’s a ghost that doesn’t exist. … But I am for her bill, I will say, because all our people advised me.” She said, “All this should never have even happened. We shouldn’t be here today. And it’s just, it’s bringing on more wars. Let’s end this insanity.”
Peter Hearn told the senators, “Brad Little has been violating the Constitution since his state of emergency. The United States has been violating the Constitution since COVID happened. … It’s no worse than the common cold. … Why are we doing this? Why are we destroying our nation?”
Lupe Wissel, state director for AARP Idaho, spoke against the bill, saying Idahoans who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are dependent on others for their care, and deserve at least the current level of protection amid the pandemic. "It is essential that long-term care providers remain responsible for any negligent actions," she said. "Lawful protections are stripped in this legislation. ... Our long-term care and nursing home residents need more protection, not less."