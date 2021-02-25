After a lengthy public hearing in which nearly all those who testified opposed the bill, the House State Affairs Committee has passed HB 220, Rep. Bruce Skaug’s bill seeking to halt all public funding, from all levels of government, to Planned Parenthood or any other entity that provides abortions or abortion counseling, or any person or entity affiliated with them, for any purpose. Many of those testifying against the bill were abortion opponents, several of them quoting scripture, who said the bill didn’t go far enough to ban all abortions; others opposed the bill saying it would limit Idahoans’ access to non-abortion-related health care ranging from cancer screenings to birth control.
Skaug, R-Nampa, told the committee, “I do not understand the opposition of some to this bill. … I appreciate scripture. … But we do not live in a theocracy.” He said he thought the bill would “save some lives now.” The bill has 15 co-sponsors, all Republicans, including House State Affairs Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
Mistie Tolman, Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood, urged opposition to the bill she called “a political attack” on her organization and other abortion providers “because we offer comprehensive health care, including abortion care. … With our health care system stretched thin by a once-in-a-lifetime public health crisis, patients are already struggling to access care,” she said. “This bill would punish and stigmatize reproductive health care providers.”
Others decried the bill, which has exemptions for hospitals, Medicaid transactions government by federal law, and for abortions performed “when the life of the mother is endangered by a physical disorder,” as authorizing abortions. “God is offended by compromise,” Benji Graves, pastor at Division Community Church in Marsing, told the committee.
After nearly two hours of testimony, the committee voted 10-4 in favor of the bill, moving it to the full House. Reps. Hanks, Gannon, Mathias and Scott voted “no.”
Skaug said of the bill, “It stops Title X funds from flowing to family planning type clinics or businesses.” Any public employee who referred someone to or contracted with an entity that also performs abortions or is affiliated with one that does would be guilty of a misdemeanor under the bill. “They could be prosecuted,” Skaug said. “Idaho taxpayers don’t want their money going to abortions, they just don’t.”
Mathias disputed that, saying, “I suspect you might have meant ‘some’ Idahoans.” He said his constituents “have no problem” with tax dollars funding health care services for poor women, including from entities that also provide abortion.
Lauren Bramwell of the Idaho ACLU told the committee, “Idaho law already prevents taxpayer funds from going toward abortion care.”