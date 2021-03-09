After an ardent debate this afternoon, the House has killed HB 195, the “targeted picketing” bill that took aim at protests at people’s homes, on a relatively narrow 31-38 vote. The bipartisan bill was backed by law enforcement groups including the sheriffs association, the chiefs of police, the Fraternal Order of Police and the state prosecutors' association. It followed noisy, disruptive protests in the past year at the homes of several public officials in the Treasure Valley and a Meridian police officer.
"Somebody doxed their address, encouraged people to go stand outside their home while their family was inside, while their children were inside, because they simply didn't like how the job was done," Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, who herself is the spouse of a police officer, told the House. "Our law enforcement community is asking us for more teeth to be able to do their job.
Green, who co-sponsored the bipartisan bill with Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said, "It's coming from both sides, guys. It's the left, it's the right — and they're taking it to your doorstep."
Chaney, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said, "Far too much has been made of the fact that after introducing this bill, this happened to me. I'd like you to set that aside to the degree you can, because this bill isn't about me."
"This tactic is an intimidation technique, no matter how it's used," Chaney said. "Any tactic that seeks to, by fear or intimidation, displace the majority of the citizenry in policy-making is inherently undemocratic and incompatible with a constitutional republic." He added, "Don't betray the people who elected you in favor of those who bully you."
Among those debating against the bill was Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, who said, "I did not want to debate on this bill. I especially didn't want to give negative debate on this bill. I find myself in a tough situation. I wouldn't want anyone to think I don't support law enforcement in any way." He shared the story of how when he was 6 years old, 28 gang members came to his home in search of his father, a Boise city police sergeant who oversaw vice and narcotics. "The reason they lined up in front of our house was to make the threat that they were going to kill our family and blow up our house," Palmer said. "My dad met 'em in the street."
He recalled watching from a window. "They had the conversation, and within minutes, Boise Police came from every direction and dealt with it," Palmer said. "They arrested those they needed to arrest. That was the end of it. Life went on." But he said that was just the first time he experienced something like that.
Palmer appealed directly to those who have been protesting at people's homes. "Come down here and talk to us," he said. "You know our phone numbers, you know you can come and talk to us. ... I know you're frustrated. I was frustrated too — that's the reason I ran for this job in the first place."
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said, "I believe sincerely and honestly that demonstrating and picketing in front of a private residence is wrong, it's inherently wrong. It has been done very seldomly in this country. I can't hardly remember one instance of it in my life and I'm an old man. People don't do it because they inherently understand that it's wrong. There are principles of decency and moral behavior that should be at play in our society." But he said when those are violated, that's when laws are needed; he supported the bill. "This bill is not unconstitutional," he said, saying it protects "that sacred space of privacy."
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, told the House, "I agree, we have a right to be secure. But we don't have a right to always feel secure or to never have anyone make us uncomfortable." She questioned whether the bill's terms were specific enough.
Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot, said, "I'm a defense attorney. I deal in protecting people's constitutional rights. ... If I felt this bill was unconstitutional, I want you to know that I would not support it. It is constitutional." He said HB 195 was "an example of a narrowly tailored approach which presents a time, place and manner restriction on speech."
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, told the House, "This is not a law enforcement bill. This is a free speech bill. ... I would never do this myself, but I do not believe that this is the right way to handle this."
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, said if people aren't protected in their homes, they won't want to serve in public roles. "To have a productive society, we need this to stop," he said.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, said, "I understand these inconveniences are very trying, uncomfortable. That's the cost of liberty."
Chaney noted that the person who was arrested by the Meridian police officer testified against HB 195 in the House committee that Chaney chairs. "And the testimony focused on the wrongfulness of the arrest, essentially that they had it coming," he said. "Don't judge the behavior by the policy aims."
That protest happened after Ammon Bundy's "People's Rights" group went to the Meridian officer's home to protest after the officer had arrested an activist who entered a closed playground at a Meridian city park during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. The woman had demanded to be arrested, rather than leave the playground; the officer complied. Activists then posted his home address online and urged protesters to descend on the home that night. Police responded, but didn't clear the protesters.
Over the past year, protesters from groups ranging from People's Rights to Black Lives Matter have staged protests at the homes of local officials in the area, including Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. In one notable incident, county Commissioner Diana Lachiondo had to rush home from a Board of Health meeting after receiving a panicked call from her young child, who was frightened by noisy protesters outside.
In his closing debate, Chaney said the bill was modeled after an Arizona law that's been upheld as constitutional for a quarter-century. "Irrespective of how the vote goes, this will be a good one for your social studies teachers to play back for their students," he said. "There are hundreds of places where you can protest. There's only one where you can be at home."