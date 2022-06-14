Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, California, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Many Idaho residents are making the switch from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles in the wake of spiking gas prices.
Idahoans are encouraged to give feedback at seven public meetings held throughout Idaho in June and July on future placement of electric vehicle charging stations in the Gem State. Residents can also fill out a brief online survey to offer input, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Christina Lords.
The project, which is led by the Idaho Transportation Department, is being conducted in partnership with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources.
“This collaborative effort aligns with the Federal Highway Administration’s recent announcement of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, an initiative to fund strategically placed charging stations to establish an interconnected network for EV cross-country travel,” ITD said in a news release.
Officials are seeking feedback on where electric vehicle charging stations should be built, including comments on where locations should be placed near Idaho’s interstates and state highways.
Once the feedback is compiled, ITD will present its findings and strategic plan to the Federal Highway Administration to help guide future EV infrastructure rollout. You can read Lords' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com, or look for it in today's print edition of the Idaho Press.
