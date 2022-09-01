Harris joint hearing

Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presents HB 1 to a joint hearing of the House and Senate tax committees on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presented HB 1 to the joint hearing of the House and Senate tax committees in the Lincoln Auditorium. He said of the K-12 funding in the bill, “It’s directed to the beneficiaries of education, our students.” However, he noted that the appropriation of the funds will be left to the Legislature’s joint budget committee each year.

Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said senators are participating in the bill presentations and public comments, and will be allowed to ask questions. But when that portion of the hearing concludes, they’ll be excused, so the House Revenue & Taxation Committee members can deliberate and vote.

