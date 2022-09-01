...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presents HB 1 to a joint hearing of the House and Senate tax committees on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, presented HB 1 to the joint hearing of the House and Senate tax committees in the Lincoln Auditorium. He said of the K-12 funding in the bill, “It’s directed to the beneficiaries of education, our students.” However, he noted that the appropriation of the funds will be left to the Legislature’s joint budget committee each year.
Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said senators are participating in the bill presentations and public comments, and will be allowed to ask questions. But when that portion of the hearing concludes, they’ll be excused, so the House Revenue & Taxation Committee members can deliberate and vote.
Then, later, once the bill has passed the House and arrived at the Senate, the Senate panel would hold its own hearing, and “Well deliberate and make our decision at that time,” without allowing further testimony. “It’s in the interest of the public not to have to testify on the same bill on the same day two times,” Rice said. He said the process is set up to be respectful of the time of those who want to testify, who’ll be able to do so to both houses’ committees at once.
After Harris went over the provisions of the bill, Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, had a question about the numbers listed in the code with regard to tax brackets. He noted that those brackets are inflation-adjusted each year, so they actually stretch higher than the figures in the code suggest, and said that’s why no one would see a tax increase as a result of the bill. Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, asked if that inflation adjusting will continue into the future, “So that there’s not actually a tax increase as we go over time.” Harris said yes; the bill doesn’t change the current inflation-adjustment system for Idaho’s income tax brackets.
Other committee members also are asking questions of Harris, prior to the start of public testimony. Members of the public who testify will be limited to 2 minutes apiece.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.