After a months-long closure due to COVID-19, Zoo Boise reopened its gates to visitors on June 22 on a "very limited" basis, writes Idaho Press reporter Jeanne Huff. Initially, just 50 people were allowed in each hour. In mid-July, that doubled to 100. It's an up-close animal encounter, but like everything else these days, it's a bit different than the Zoo Boise experience pre-COVID-19, Huff reports. You can read her full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.