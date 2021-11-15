While the House Business Committee heard hours of testimony on vaccine and testing mandates, House Health & Welfare Committee Chairman Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, spent Monday afternoon in his office, reading nine bills that House Speaker Scott Bedke had assigned to his committee, writes Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports."
“And I’ll not answer any further questions until I have an opportunity to review them,” he told Idaho Reports shortly after 1 p.m. “I don’t know what’s in these bills,” he added, noting none of the sponsors had approached him for input.
Three hours later, he had finished reading the proposals. “I profoundly disagree with all nine of them,” Wood said, confirming what many lawmakers already suspected: He would not be holding a committee hearing on the bills, likely killing them for the session.
The bills covered a range of issues, including licensure, employer vaccination and testing mandates, and treatment of minors. Wood, the only physician currently in the Idaho Legislature, said many of the proposals were poorly written, and he had philosophical disagreements with others. For example, HB 431, sponsored by Rep. Randy Armstrong, has language that would “supersede any conflicting rules or orders issued by local officials” and suspend “all relevant statutes.” That language is way too broad, and way too vague, Wood said.