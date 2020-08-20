Idaho’s state Board of Health & Welfare is meeting this morning, and board members wrestled with the complexity of the news about the status of the legal action regarding HB 509, the bill that sought to forbid transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates to match their gender identity. Deputy Idaho Attorney General Nicole McKay briefed the board of the federal court’s ruling on Aug. 7, which held that the Department of Health & Welfare’s revisions to its processes to implement HB 509 violated a 2018 court order, which forbade Idaho from impeding transgender individuals who want to make such changes to their birth certificates, ruling that the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause requires such revisions to be allowed.
“The court did not reach the question of the constitutionality of the statute,” McKay told the board.
When board members asked what that meant, she said, “The bottom line in this case is … that the department’s implementation of the new law violated the permanent injunction. So the department has been ordered to revert practices back to pre-July 1st,” the date that HB 509 took effect. That has been done, she said, and Idaho’s procedures now permit transgender individuals to change the gender marker on their birth certificate.
The plaintiffs in the case didn’t directly challenge the constitutionality of the new law. “There are many legal vehicles, if you will, about how to bring a case before a court for review,” McKay said. “This is the vehicle that the plaintiffs chose. They could have waited until the law was in effect, so filed suit after July 1st, found a new plaintiff, made the allegations that the new law was unconstitutional in so much as it violates the equal protection clause (or other issues). That’s not the vehicle that the plaintiffs chose. They asked the courts to clarify whether the permanent injunction was violated by the action that the department was taking to implement 509.”
First, the plaintiffs, who already had won the permanent injunction in 2018 blocking Idaho from preventing transgender individuals from changing the gender marker on their birth certificates, filed action on April 22 seeking clarification that the permanent injunction still was in effect. The judge affirmed that. Then they filed the current case, FV vs. Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, on June 22; that resulted in the Aug. 7 ruling.
The result is that the state can’t implement the new law.
Idaho H&W Director Dave Jeppesen said, “On the website, which is the vehicle any individual would use to make any change on their birth certificate, it is very, very clear.”