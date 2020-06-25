Asked what the difference is between Stage 4 – which allows 100 percent of Idaho businesses to reopen, as long as they can meet new health protocols – and whatever comes after Stage 4, Gov. Brad Little said, “A lot of what’s in Stage 4 basically is guidance in a variety of areas. We were hopeful in an ideal world that some of that guidance we would slack up on, guidance for travel, guidance for restaurants, guidance for large events. All that guidance that’s under Stage 4 will stay in place. In an ideal world we’d go back more and more, we’d get closer to what it was.”
“We’re not slamming on the brakes, we’re tapping on the brakes,” he said.
“We anticipate, we hope, we pray, we do all those things, that staying in Stage 4 will be a message to people that all these things that I’ve talked about, that people do a good job of implementing those.” He said that includes wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick, and observing physical distancing of at least six feet.