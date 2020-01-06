Gov. Brad Little has a grocery tax relief proposal this year – but it’s $35 million, less than half the amount it would take to fully remove the state’s 6% sales tax from groceries. Instead, Little would target that amount toward grocery tax relief because that’s the amount that’s accumulated thus far in a special fund the state created to hold proceeds from internet sales taxes. Legislation would be required – and the governor is open to various options, including removing the sales tax from groceries at a future date when sufficient funds have accumulated; phasing out the tax on groceries; or simply increasing Idaho’s current grocery tax credit on state income taxes, which attempts to offset the sales taxes that Idahoans pay on groceries. The governor’s budget director, Alex Adams, said Little plans to be actively engaged in negotiations with lawmakers over how to get it done.
“One of the staples of conservative governing is to put money back into taxpayers’ pockets,” Little told the Legislature in his speech today. “I have long supported tax relief for Idahoans on the most basic of needs – groceries. My budget leverages 35 million dollars from the dedicated Tax Relief Fund to provide Idaho families with grocery tax relief without competing against our General Fund priorities. I believe our people have greater opportunities to prosper when government limits regulatory hurdles, respects taxpayers by spending their money as efficiently as possible, and focuses as much on the needs of tomorrow as the needs of today.”