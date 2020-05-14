Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. to announce whether Idaho has met the criteria to move into Stage 2 of his four-stage "Idaho Rebounds" plan for reopening the economy. If so, starting on Saturday, dine-in restaurants, hair and nail salons and indoor gyms could reopen, as long as they adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation standards. Tonight at 7, Little will appear on a special "Idaho Reports" on Idaho Public Television to respond to viewer questions about the plan and the virus response, to be posed by host Aaron Kunz. The program will be broadcast live. Questions can be submitted in advance by email here.
After the half-hour program airs, it will be available for viewing online at idahoptv.org/idreports. The governor's press conference will be streamed live online at idahoptv.org/insession for all to watch, and also aired live on TV on KTVB Channel 7 as well as other outlets.