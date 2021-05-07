Two competing guns-in-schools bills will not get a hearing in the waning days of the 2021 legislative session, writes Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. “This session’s over,” Senate State Affairs Committee Chair Patti Anne Lodge, R-Caldwell, told Idaho Education News. “I am not having another committee hearing.”
In an interview Friday — one day after a shooting at Rigby Middle School, which left two students and a school custodian injured — Lodge emphasized the need to train teachers and school staff so they know how to respond to a crisis. And on Thursday, Rigby’s training worked, Lodge said; a teacher was able to disarm and detain the suspect, female sixth-grader, until officers could arrive on the scene.
Senate State Affairs is the focal point of this session’s edition of the guns-in-schools debate. Lodge is holding two bills in committee:
HB 122, proposed by Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, would allow any staff member with an enhanced concealed weapons permit to carry on school grounds, regardless of whether the local school board agrees. The bill passed the House on March 11 on a 52-18 vote. It was assigned to Senate State Affairs, where it has not received a hearing.
SB 1135, drafted by the Idaho Association of School Administrators and the Idaho School Boards Association at Lodge’s urging, builds on existing guns-in-schools law. As it stands now, districts and charter schools can allow employees to carry on school grounds, and several do. SB 1135 emphasizes the need for training for employees who carry on school grounds, and emphasizes coordination between school employees and local law enforcement. Senate State Affairs discussed the bill on March 3, but it has been on hold ever since.
There is no easy path to consensus on the guns-in-schools issue.
Debating for his bill, Christensen has said Second Amendment rights should not end at the schoolhouse steps. Groups such as ISBA believe the decision to arm school staff should be made locally.
Meanwhile, law enforcement groups opposed SB 1135, Lodge said, preferring to see more school resource officers on campus. And Lodge said she has received thousands of emails from parents, saying they don’t want to see more guns in schools, period. You can read Richert's full report online at idahoednews.org.