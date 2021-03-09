The House State Affairs Committee held a holding a hearing this morning on HB 122, Rep. Chad Christensen’s guns-in-schools bill that would allow any school staffer with an enhanced concealed-carry permit to carry a concealed gun at school, whether or not the local school board approves, and passed the bill on an 11-2 party-line vote. Current law leaves that issue up to local school boards. Christensen’s bill drew strong opposition from law enforcement, including Idaho’s sheriffs and police chiefs; school officials and more; along with support from some gun-rights advocates. Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig covered the hearing and will have a full report later today; I’ll post a link here.
Among Christensen’s major arguments for the bill were that Utah allows it and hasn’t had an accidental shooting in 25 years, but others noted a 2014 incident in Utah which a teacher accidentally shot herself in a school restroom; Christensen acknowledged that happened.
Meanwhile, the House Education Committee held hearings and approved several bills this morning, including HB 293, Rep. Codi Galloway’s bill to pay parents a pro-rated portion of what the state would have spent to educate their kids if they pull them out of school because their local school isn’t providing full-time, in-person instruction, which Galloway defined as four days a week. Opponents criticized the bill as punitive to struggling school districts, and it drew negative testimony at a hearing yesterday, but cleared the committee this morning on an 11-4 vote and will advance to the full House. It would apply until July 1, 2022.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning set budgets for the state Board of Tax Appeals, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Environmental Quality, the Department of Parks & Recreation, and the Endowment Fund Investment Board. All passed on either unanimous or near-unanimous votes; the only dissenting votes were from Reps. Nate and Giddings.
On the first budget up, for the Board of Tax Appeals, JFAC vice-chair Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy drew laughter when, in the process of repeating each committee member’s vote for an audible record that could be recorded as part of the committee’s process this year, she automatically said “nay” for Nate when he’d voted yes, and had to correct himself. He then voted “nay” on the next three budgets.
The Tax Appeals budget was a maintenance-of-current-operations budget with no line items; the Commerce budget included just one line item, a $35,000 rural Idaho study included at the recommendation of Gov. Brad Little. The DEQ budget showed a 0.8% increase in state general funds but 7.6% increase overall; it includes $9 million in transfers from the general fund to the Water Pollution Control Fund for water grants to disadvantaged communities, cleanup projects around Lake Coeur d’Alene and agricultural best management practices, identified as part of the governor’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative. The DEQ budget also includes allocations of dedicated funds for continuing the Bunker Hill and Triumph Mine cleanups and one-time funds of $573,200 for a Coeur d’Alene Lake study.
The Parks budget shows a 2.3% increase in state general funds, 4% overall; it includes dedicated funds, which largely come from fees, for park rangers, operating expenditures as park visitation has increased, and completion of a campground at Billingsley Creek State Park.
In the Endowment Fund Investment Board budget, JFAC added funding for a raise for the state’s endowment investment manager; the board had requested funding for a $66,200 raise, but the governor hadn’t recommended it. That position’s salary currently is $195,000 a year. Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, who proposed the budget, said earnings have been “off the charts” and the average salary for a comparable position is $280,000. “What this bill does is allocates the money so that the board can either raise his salary or use it to give him a bonus,” Cook said. The budget adds $20,000 in additional personnel funds, plus shifts another $20,000 out of operating funds already in the agency’s budget, for a total of $40,000 additional funding available for salaries or bonuses in the agency. The EFIB gets no state general funds, operating on a portion of the earnings it generates.