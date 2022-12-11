Laura Guido cropped

Laura Guido

 Idaho Press

Laura Guido, the current city editor of the Idaho Press, will take over as the newspaper's Statehouse reporter in January. Guido, a 2017 graduate of Washington State University, has been with the Idaho Press since 2021 and previously covered the Washington Legislature.

Before joining the Press, she worked as a reporter for the Whidbey News-Times and managing editor at the Woodinville Weekly, both located in Western Washington, and her work appeared in The Spokesman-Review.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

