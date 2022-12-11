Laura Guido, the current city editor of the Idaho Press, will take over as the newspaper's Statehouse reporter in January. Guido, a 2017 graduate of Washington State University, has been with the Idaho Press since 2021 and previously covered the Washington Legislature.
Before joining the Press, she worked as a reporter for the Whidbey News-Times and managing editor at the Woodinville Weekly, both located in Western Washington, and her work appeared in The Spokesman-Review.
Our story today includes this quote from me: “I am so excited to have Laura step into this role,” Russell said. “She is a talented reporter who will bring a fresh perspective to the beat. I have been working to teach her everything I know about covering the Idaho Legislature, and I will continue to be a resource for her when needed. She’ll do great!”
Also, this quote from Teddy Feinberg, managing editor of the Idaho Press: “I have the utmost confidence in Laura to take the reins. She has the confidence, poise and maturity to step into this position and handle business. Over time she will put her stamp on it. This move makes sense for our team.”
You can read our full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.