A live debate between the candidates in the GOP primary for governor has been canceled.
The debate had been scheduled to air statewide on Idaho Public Television on May 3 as part of the “Idaho Debates.” On April 15, Gov. Brad Little announced that he would not participate, saying his record as governor is “non-debatable.”
At that point, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin had indicated that she wouldn't participate if Little didn't, but Idaho Debates organizers asked her to reconsider, as there were still two qualified candidates, McGeachin and Ed Humphreys. Other candidates on the ballot either didn't meet active-campaign criteria or declined to participate.
McGeachin declined to respond by a Tuesday 5 p.m. deadline, forcing the cancelation. Her campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on her reasons.
Humphreys, an Eagle businessman who has been campaigning full-time for a year for the position, said, “It’s not surprising when it comes to career politicians. They tend to do things that will help them perpetuate their political career, rather than advocate for the ideas that benefit all Idahoans.”
“Participating in debates is an important function of the electoral process,” Humphreys said, “not only for the candidates themselves, but it’s mostly for the people, so that everyone has an opportunity to weigh out different approaches and different ideas.”