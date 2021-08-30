Greenleaf DEV

Mayor Brad Holton stands outside Greenleaf City Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

For a city of just over 1,100 residents, Greenleaf has been humming along. “It’s such a great place to live,” said Jason Miller, a 14-year resident of the small Canyon County city who’s proposing to develop a 111-home subdivision there. “It’s just super-quiet. … You have quick access to the interstate. … It’s very friendly, very open.”

But just as Miller and his partners are submitting their final development plan, which has been a year in the works, to the city, a major and serious hurdle has been thrown up by the state Legislature: HB 389. This year’s sweeping property tax legislation limits total growth in a city’s property tax budget to 8% a year, including 3% overall and just 5% from new construction.

Greenleaf has only 297 homes now. The proposed subdivision would mean 37% growth. And if the budget can’t increase, the city couldn’t provide services such as police protection to the new homes.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

