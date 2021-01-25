Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, told the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning, “This constitutional amendment protects and preserves Idaho by continuing to keep illegal drugs out of our state.” He said his measure, SJR 101, “protects health and safety,” saying, “Recreational drug use destroys lives and ruins families. Legal drugs, when drugs are legalized that are currently illegal, have increased addiction, increased health care costs, increased violent crime.”
He said his measure would only allow Idaho to have psychoactive drugs that are legal and FDA-approved, prescribed by doctors, and dispensed by pharmacies. Grow also said “carve-outs” within his bill would account for law enforcement needs, potential legislation on hemp or CBD oil, and Idaho’s 2016 “Right to Try” law for terminally ill patients to use experimental drugs.
Grow said he plans to work with and support sponsors of industrial hemp legalization legislation this year, and believes the two measures are compatible. Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, an attorney, told Grow he read the measure differently.
“As I understand this amendment, it would forever bar ... the ability of Idaho to legalize hemp,” Burgoyne said.
On page 2 of the proposal, SJR 101 cites most Idaho drug laws as they existed on July 1, 2020, but cites definitions regarding Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, including marijuana, "as such sections existed on July 1, 2021, as well as all substances added in amendments to such sections made subsequent to July 1, 2021."
Grow said he believes in other states where marijuana has been legalized, wealthy out-of-state interests pushed for the moves to the detriment of residents.
“Recreational drugs lead to the use of other stronger drugs,” Grow told the Senate panel. He said societal costs would outweigh any gain the state could get from taxing newly legalized drugs.
“Idahoans respect the law and celebrate freedom,” Grow said. “We love our country, we want to keep Idaho Idaho. … This is for the overall good of the state of Idaho.”
He said, "We want to protect people from things that may not be helpful even though they're sold to the public as being helpful."