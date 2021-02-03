Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, has opened debate on his proposed anti-drug constitutional amendment, SJR 101, in the Senate, which seeks to “lock in” Idaho’s drug laws, forbidding the state from legalizing drugs in the future that are illegal now. Grow said, “Senators, we have a duty to protect our children, our families … from the surge of drugs and the drug culture. … No society or person’s life is improved by using illegal drugs.”
He said without the amendment, Idaho will face increased violence, homelessness, drug cartels and more. “Our citizens demand it,” he told the Senate, saying that in conversations, phone calls and emails, Idahoans have told them they don’t want the “insignificant” tax revenues that could be gained from the sale of legalized marijuana or other drugs.
Because a constitutional amendment must win voter approval, Grow said, “This amendment will allow Idahoans to choose for themselves whether they want to live in a drug-free state, free from drug culture or not. Should we not let the citizens of Idaho decide?”
Under the measure, the only drugs Idaho could permit would be those legal in the state, FDA approved, and prescribed by a doctor. Grow said that follows the Idaho Constitution’s directive for the Legislature to “further the virtue and sobriety of Idaho’s citizens.”
To change the Constitution, the measure would need two-thirds approval in each house of the Legislature, plus majority approval from voters in the November 2022 general election.